Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar

RAWALPINDI: As part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, in a joint operation by police and security agencies in Peshawar’s Mathra area, security forces killed three terrorists, Inter Services Public Relations said Saturday.

According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is continuing across the country. Intelligence based operation at Mathra, Peshawar was part of this RuF.

During exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed while a soldier and three policemen sustained injuries.

Intelligence based and search operations were also conducted in suspected areas in Punjab, the ISPR said.

It said Pakistan Rangers Punjab alongwith CTD, police and Intelligence agencies conducted joint search operations in outskirts of Faisalabad, Gojra and Jarranwala .

During these operations, 12 suspects were apprehended and illegal weapons also were recovered.