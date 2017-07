ISLAMABAD: Security forces on Tuesday seized arms and ammunition during an operation carried out in Kohat Sorang area.

An ISPR statement issued here said that on secret information the security forces conducted a search operation in Kohat Sorang area and seized arms and ammunition.

The weapons were being transferred to Wana from Darra Adamkhel in a truck.

The weapons included pistols, SMG rifles and explosives, the statement added.