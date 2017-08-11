Security forces seize weapons, ammunition in N Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces carried out intelligence-based operations in various parts of North Waziristan and seized weapons and ammunition.

An ISPR statement issued here on Friday says that the security forces conducted operations based on intelligence in various parts of North Waziristan and seized weapons and ammunition including improvised explosive devices (IEDs), rockets and heavy machine guns.

The operations were carried out in Ghulam Khan, Lucky Maidan, Lappi, Sapalga, Kharisan and Rocha areas of North Waziristan, the statement concluded.