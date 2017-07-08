Selfies galore as Imran Khan wanders around in Nathia Gali

It was a selfie galore for the fans and supporters of Imran Khan as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan “ took a break from busy schedule and wandered without protocol”.

Jalsa or Rally ? NO ! Crowd gathers around @ImranKhanPTI as he takes a break from his busy schedule and wanders’ without any protocol ! pic.twitter.com/mDC99KAwyu — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) July 8, 2017

Surprised to see the former cricket hero and popular politician among them, tourists got out of their chairs at a roadside restaurant and came to take pictures.

Pictures and a video shared by the PTI’s Twitter account show senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen sitting next to Imran Khan and smiling for the cameras as men, women and children came running out.

Khan has been spending summer days in Nathia Gali , a mountain resort town, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it has hardly kept him from targeting the ruling family which is being interrogated by the Joint Investigation Team in the Panama Papers case.