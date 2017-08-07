Senate Chairman calls on Iranian President Rouhani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani called on Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Monday and felicitated him on assuming the office of president for the second term.

He was also accompanied by a delegation from the Senate of Pakistan.

Issues relating to Pak-Iran relations as well as the situation in the region came under discussion during the meeting, a message received here from Tehran on Monday said.

The Senate chairman highlighted the four-point agenda, which Pakistan would like to pursue with Iran.

It included energy and connectivity, greater economic interaction, addressing the security issues and forging closer parliamentary relations between the two countries.

He thanked Iran for its principled stand on Kashmir, which was recently expressed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Rabbani also apprised President Rouhani about the plight of the Kashmiri people, who were suffering the worst kind of torture at the hands of the occupied Indian forces, which were using new tactics of brutalities, including pallet guns.

Hundreds of innocent Kashmiris had been blinded as a resultof the brutalities, he added.

President Rouhani recalled his two visits to Pakistan during the last year and hoped that the cordial relations between the two countries would grow from strength to strength.

The delegation included senators Mir Mohammad Yousuf Badini, Hidayat Ullah, Ghous Mohammad Khan Niazi and Raheela Magsi, and Ambassador Asif Durrani.