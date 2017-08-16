Senator from Balochistan likely to be appointed as PMLN?s acting president  

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League has decided to appoint Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir as acting president of the party, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has also given green signal to appoint the Senator from Balochistan as acting president of his party.

The PMLN’s Central Working Committee is expected to give final approval in this regard on Thursday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on August 8 has issued a notice to the PMLN, asking the party to appoint a new president since a disqualified person could not hold party office under political parties order 2002.