Setback for Sindh govt as SHC orders NAB to continue probe against MPAs, bureaucrats

KARACHI: Sindh High Court has ordered National Accountability Bureau to continue its investigation against provincial assembly members and bureaucrats.

The court was hearing two identical petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and civil rights organisations against the recently passed act by Sindh Assembly that repealed the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The SHC also sought list of the MPAs who voted to repeal the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 besides those provincial assembly members NAB was investigating against them.

The court adjourned the hearing till August 22.