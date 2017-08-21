Seven kidnapped policemen recovered in Rajanpur operation

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab police successfully recovered the seven policemen, who were kidnapped by a group of bandits from the kacha area of Rajanpur district, in an operation after a heavy exchange of fire in wee hours of Monday.

According to details, police launched an operation on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for safe recovery of the kidnapped cops at the earliest and successfully recovered them after heavy exchange of fire.

Punjab police were engaged to recover the abducted cops soon after they were kidnapped by a group of gangsters from the kacha area of Rajanpur district. While the kidnappers manged to escape having advantage of darkness.

It is to mention here that seven policemen, included Luqman, Zeeshan, Sabir, Shakir, Jamshed, Safdar and Muzammil, were on their way to a picket of Nabi Shah on a boat were abducted by 15 dacoits from the riverine area of River Indus in the limits of Bangla Ichha police, Rajanpur, on Sunday.

Rajanpur DPO Attiq Tahir had claimed that the head of Patt gang Attaullah was involved in the incident who escaped during the operation.