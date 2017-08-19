Shahbaz bars party leaders from giving statement against govt institutions

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Saturday stopped PML-N leaders and members from making any adverse comment against the national institutions.

Shahbaz, the younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said the country cannot afford any possible clash among national institutions.

The Punjab chief minister, who is considered close to former interior minister and central PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, forbade the party leaders from making any speculation that may harm the prestige of the state institutions.