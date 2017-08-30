Shahbaz rejects private TV?s corruption allegations against Punjab govt

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has strongly rejected the corruption allegations leveled against the provincial government by a private TV channel.

Shahbaz addressing a presser on Wednesday said that the said TV had been conspiring against Metro bus project.

It had been alleged that corruption was committed or Rs3 billion was received in kickback in the Multan Merto bus project.

He said he was ready to face any punishment, challenging rivals to prove their allegations.

Giving details of the project, Shahbaz said there were nine contractors engaged in various projects of Metro bus. The company whose name is being mentioned does not even exist, he said.