Shahbaz Sharif to appear before JIT today

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will appear today before the JIT probing the Panama Papers Case.

The JIT is probing the global money trail of the Sharif family in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

The chief minister arrived in the federal capital on Friday evening.

In a statement, he asked the party workers not to gather outside the Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad.

Shahbaz Sharif said PML-N has always given priority to the supremacy of law and Constitution.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the JIT to answer their queries.

The JIT has summoned the premier’s elder son, Hussain Nawaz, five times and his younger son, Hassan, twice.