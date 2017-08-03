Shahbaz to be made Prime Minister after 45 days, clarifies Punjab govt

LAHORE: Punjab government has categorically clarified that Shahbaz Sharif would be made Prime Minister after 45 days as per the decision adopted by the in the parliamentary party meeting.

Geo News quoted Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan as saying, “Party is adamant to its decision to make Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister after 45 days.”

The spokesman said if Nawaz Sharif wants Shahbaz as the next Prime Minister then there won’t be other opinion, however, a consultative meeting is underway in Murree on the matter. Whatever the decision is taken, it will be in the larger interest of the party, he said.

According to Malik Ahmed Khan, Shahbaz’s aspiration has always been endorsement of Nawaz Sharif’s decisions.

It may be noted here that Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified as PM in Panama papers case, had stated in the meeting of parliamentary party of PML-N that Shahbaz Sharif would succeed him and become the permanent prime minister however, till his election to the National Assembly, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would fulfill the responsibilities as Premier.

Media reports circulated Wednesday that there was a strong possibility that Shahbaz Sharif will remain the Punjab Chief Minister.

According to private TV channels, the PML-N leadership is of the view that Shahbaz staying as Punjab CM has much significance. The party leadership has to take the final decision in this regard.

If the decision was taken to keep Shahbaz as Punjab CM, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will remain the PM till elections in 2018.