Shahid Afridi, Malala extend wishes on India?s Independence Day

KARACHI: Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi and Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai have extended their wishes to India on its Independence Day Tuesday.

Afridi, heart throb of cricket fans on both sides of the Pak- India border, took to twitter and wished his Indian fans on their 70st Independence Day with a note of love, tolerance and peace.

Afridi tweeted “Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let’s work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail.”

The tweet received thousands of likes and was retweeted in the same number.

Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist, Malala Yousafzai was among the people who seconded Afridi’s sentiments and also wished India on Independence Day.

She fully agreed with Afridi that Pakistan and India should join hands for education and peace.

Malala tweeted, “Happy Independence Day India! Fully agree with Shahid Afridi that we should join hands for education and peace.”

Every year the neighbours, Pakistan and India celebrate their independence day on 14th and 15th August, respectively. India is celebrating 71 years of independence today.