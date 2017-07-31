Shahid Khaqan set to win as opposition divided on joint candidate

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties have failed to field a consensus candidate against PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the prime minister’s slot.

In a meeting of major opposition parties held today at Khursheed Shah’s chamber in National Assembly they could not agree on a unanimous candidate. The huddle was attended by PPP’s Sherry Rehman, PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, AML’s Sheikh Rashid, QWP’s Aftab Sherpao, PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema and Jamat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah.

MQM-P and ANP did not attend the huddle. The PML-N had approached both of them to support Khaqan Abbasi however, they fielded their own candidates.

Syed Naveed Qamar (PPP), Aftab Sherpao (QWP), Ghulam Ahmad Bilour (ANP) and Ch Pervaiz Elahi (PML-Q), Sh Salahuddin (MQM-P) have filed nomination papers.

The PPP was unhappy with the PTI on nominating Sh. Rashid as their candidate without consulting other parties. Also, PTI Chief Imran Khan spoiled the matter on Sunday when he warned PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari that he would not spare him saying that the match against corruption had not finished yet.

Today is the last day to file the nomination papers. The National Assembly is meeting tomorrow to elect the new Leader of the House after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court for not declaring ‘un-withdrawn’ salary from his son’s company in his nomination papers.

Numbers game

Enjoying the support of 213 members of National Assembly, PML-N and allies were in comfortable position for grabbing Prime Minister’s slot.

PML-N has 188 MNAs in the National Assembly.

According to party position appearing on National Assembly’s website, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has 47 MNAs, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 33 members.

Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) enjoys the support of 24 members.

Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has 13 MNAs, Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) 5, Jamat-i-Islami 4, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) 3, National People Party (NPP) 2, Pakistan Muslim League 2, Awami National Party 02, while Balochistan National Party (BNP), Quomi Watan Party (QWP), Pakistan Muslim League Zia (PMl-Z), National Party (NP), Awami Muslim League (AML), Awami Jamhori Ittehad Pakistan and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) are enjoying the support of one MNA each.

There are eight independent members in the assembly.