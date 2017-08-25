Sharif family challenges Panama Leaks case verdict in SC

ISLAMABAD: Challenging Supreme Court verdict in Panama Leaks case, Sharif family has filed two review petitions, seeking to declare the said decision void in the apex court.

The larger bench of the court had had disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and ordered National Accountability Bureau to file references against Sharif family.

Hussain Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar have filed two review petitions against the decision of the Supreme Court, praying that till the verdict on review pleas the July 28 decision be suspended.