Sharif family passed through strict accountability: Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz has praised her father, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and brothers Hussain and Hassan Nawaz for presenting themselves for accountability.

Maryam took to twitter when Hassan Nawaz is being quizzed by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe into offshore companies and properties of Sharif family, saying that Hussain and Hassan never been part of politics, however, they sacrificed for democracy during dictatorial regime of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

حسن اور حسین کھبی سیاست کا حصہ نہیں رہے لیکن جمہوریت کے لیئے ڈکٹیٹر کے دور میں قید و بند کی صعوبتیں برداشت کرنے کا تمغہ ضرور رکھتے ہیں. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 2, 2017

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz are sons of a great person, who came out victorious during strict accountability in every era, Maryam said.

حسن اور حسین اس عظیم انسان کے بیٹے ہیں جو ہر دور کے کڑے احتساب سے سرخرو ھوکر نکلا. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 2, 2017

Without naming Imran Khan, Maryam said, “Someone had claimed for starting accountability from him, however, for accountability they should have heart like Nawaz Sharif.”