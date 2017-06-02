Sharif family passed through strict accountability: Maryam

By
admin
-
0
8

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz has praised her father, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and brothers Hussain and Hassan Nawaz for presenting themselves for accountability.

Maryam took to twitter when Hassan Nawaz is being quizzed by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe into offshore companies and properties of Sharif family, saying that Hussain and Hassan never been part of politics, however, they sacrificed for democracy during dictatorial regime of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz are sons of a great person, who came out victorious during strict accountability in every era, Maryam said.

Without naming Imran Khan, Maryam said, “Someone had claimed for starting accountability from him, however, for accountability they should have heart like Nawaz Sharif.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here