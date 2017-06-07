Sharif henchmen continue attacking JIT, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s henchmen continue attacking the Joint Investigation Team, probing the offshore assets of Sharif family.

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan said, Sharif henchmen continue attacking the JIT because they have been reared with a mindset that thinks if umpires are not pro-Sharif they are biased.” “This bigoted mindset is a result of Sharifs’ three decades of playing with their own umpires!”

PTI chief went on to say, today JIT admitted before SC impediments being place in the way of their investigations. “I have maintained from the start Nawaz Sharif must resign.”

All government organizations are under PM so without Nawaz Sharif’s resignation JIT will never be able to work in an obstacle-free environment.”