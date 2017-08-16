SHC overturns death sentence of convict in Wali Khan murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s Larkana bench on Wednesday dismissed the death sentence given to convict Faisal Mehmood aka ‘Mota’ in the murder case of Geo News reporter Wali Khan Babar.

Dismissing Faisal’s death sentence in a hearing today, the Sindh High Court said that the case could be dealt with, in a lower case where it will be supervised afresh.

The case will be presented afresh in an anti-terrorism court in Kandhkot which had awarded death sentence to two suspects, including Faisal and life imprisonment to four accused.

Babar was gunned down in Liaquatabad area while returning home from work on 13 January, 2011.

Faisal was arrested in a raid by security forces at Nine-Zero in 2015.