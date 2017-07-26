Shehbaz Sharif tries to win back Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N is making hectic efforts to allay concerns of Interior Minister Ch Nisar and today Shehbaz Sharif met him at the Punjab House.

Ch Nisar, who is otherwise a close aide and old friend of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is reportedly unhappy with the party leadership due to the way Panama case handled and was about to part ways in a public announcement when Monday’s Lahore blast forced him to delay the presser.

Citing sources, Geo News had quoted the interior minister as saying that the prime minister has been surrounded by immature individuals, who led him to the present situation. The sources further said that Nisar was kept out of the consultation process for the past month, adding that he would not leave the party, but also not hold any office.

Nisar advised the premier not to address the nation and appear before the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), further added close sources.

Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafique and Defence Production Minister Rana Tanvir also met Nisar on Saturday but he refused to back down from his position.