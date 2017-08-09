Shehbaz to replace Nawaz as president of PML-N: Raja Zafarul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq on Tuesday revealed that Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would be the new head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to media, Raja Zafarul Haq said that the decision to make Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif the president of PML-N would soon be announced as it had already been decided in PML-N’s consultative meeting, adding that majority of the members were of the opinion that party’s should be handed over to Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to appoint a new president of the party following the Supreme Court order that disqualified former PM and President of PML-N Nawaz sharif to hold any public office.

The ECP said that according to the Political Parties Order 2002, a disqualified MNA cannot hold any position in the party.