Sheikh Rasheed caught off guard as man demands over Rs2.2 million

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Rasheed was apparently caught off guard outside the parliament house as a man stopped him claiming the politician owned him over Rs2 million.

TV footage showed Noor Awan confronting the firebrand politician at the Gate 1 of the Parliament House.

In an effort to calm him down, the Awami Muslim League chief assured him that he would pay him soon but to no avail.

The man kept insisting that Rashid accompany him to a mosque and promise on oath that he would pay up.

It took quite an effort for Sheikh Rasheed to convince the man to let him go. After entering the parliament he complained to the Speaker about the incident.

He also met with the Interior Minister Chaudhr Nisar Ali Khan who assured him that measures would be taken as ordered by the Speaker.

Nisar informed the Awami Muslim League chief that Noor Awan has been taken into custody.

Later, Rasheed filed a case against Noor Awan at Secretariat Police Station. Addressing a press conference, he claimed the entire episode was staged by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He went on to say Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif would be responsible if any harm came to him.

He said the incident was evident of the fact that the parliament lacks security.

Meanwhile, Noor Awan told reporters that he had sold a car to Sheikh Rasheed who has yet to pay him around Rs2.2 million. He said he had to come to the parliament as the politician was reluctant to pay his money and was not responding to his calls.

Later on, it turned out that Noor Awan of the President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Japan chapter who is associated with car business.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah also demanded an inquiry to ascertain how the man entered the pariiament without permission.