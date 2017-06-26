Shell Pakistan to cooperate in Bahawalpur incident probe

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan on Monday said the company will fully cooperate with the local authorities investigating Bahawalpur oil tanker explosion which claimed over 150 lives.

“We are extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating road-tanker fire near Bahawalpur. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and our prayers are with the injured,” Shell Pakistan Managing Director, Jawwad Cheema said in a statement.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today visited Bahawalpur and met with the injured being treated at the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Later, talking to media the prime minister announced to launch investigation into the horrific incident and vowed to punish all those involved.

The statement added that the company has mobilised resources and is working with the authorities to assist the local emergency teams and will cooperate fully with subsequent investigations.

“The tanker is owned by Marwat Enterprises who was transporting fuel from the Shell Oil Terminal in Kemari, Karachi to Vihari. Road safety is a priority at Shell and we have already started our own investigation into the cause of the incident.”