Sherry Rehman seeks explanation from ECP over MML election symbol

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday came under fire for allotting election symbol in NA-120 by-poll to a candidate associated with a banned outfit.

Senator Sherry Rehman grilled the ECP officials during the meeting of Senate Standing Committee for Parliamentary Affairs. ‘How did the ECP allot an election symbol to Milli Muslim League (MML) which is banned under the Fourth Schedule,’ she asked.

Asking the Election Commission in my Parliamentary Affairs Senate Committee how they allotted a symbol to a banned outfit. Summoned again pic.twitter.com/AK4jMyx5Ld — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) September 26, 2017

Facing a barrage of questions from the senators, the ECP official said the MML nominee, Yaqoob Shiekh, was registered as an independent. Sheikh bagged 5822 votes, which surprised many political analysts observing the elections.

The ECP has sought an explanation from the interior ministry in this regard, the meeting was informed.

Unsatisfied with the ECP response, Rehman told them to brief the committee again if the commission doesn’t have authority.

‘You can disqualify Benazir Bhutto but not a proclaimed terrorist candidate?,’ she quipped.