Sindh Assembly passes bill to strip NAB of powers

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a bill to repeal National Accountability Ordinance 1999 amid protest by opposition parties.

The anti-corruption watchdog would not be able to probe corruption cases in the departments working under the Sindh government after passage of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 Sindh Repeal Bill 2017.

Bill No. 18 of 2017, the bill is titled ‘National Accountability Ordinance 1999 Sindh Repeal Bill-2017’; the draft of the bill in question was already passed by the provincial cabinet in a meeting held on Friday, June 30.

The session started at 1532 hours against the scheduled time of 1500 hours. The bill was presented by provincial Law Minister Ziaul Hassan.

The opposition lawmakers protested against repealing NAB Ordinance for 32 minutes before staging walk out from the proceedings.

Opposition Leader Khawaja Izharul Hassain has announced to approach court against the legislation. “We will go to court, and hold protest as well,” he said.

Lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chanted slogans against the move as they set fire to the draft of the bill.