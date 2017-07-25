Sindh Assembly resolution calls for PM Nawaz's resignation 

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to immediately resign from his office for presenting what it said fake documents before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Joint Investigation Team.

Presented by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Khairunisa Mughal, the resolution stated that prime minister has shattered confidence of people of Pakistan.

“It is therefore the considered opinion of this August House that Sharif should resign forthwith,” it said.

A majority of the Sindh Assembly lawmakers supported the resolution.

The prime minister has been facing demands for resignation after the Joint Investigation Team presented its report to the apex court on July 10.

The JIT was tasked with probing the money laundering allegation against Sharif family in the light of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.