ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has been summoned to Islamabad by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, sources said.

They said that after consultation reshuffle in the provincial cabinet is likely.

Bilawal has decided to induct former senator Saeed Ghani who had recently won by-poll on Sindh Assembly seat, PS-114, in the cabinet.

The chief minister would give a briefing to the party chairman on the performance of his cabinet.