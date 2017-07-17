Sindh CM aircraft makes first landing at Islamkot Airport in Thar

KARACH: Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah’s aircraft made a first landing at Islamkot Airport in Thar on Monday, according to Geo News.

A statement issued by the government, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the ongoing project of “Thar coal field” to review the project in Islamkot.

“It was for the first time in the history of Islamkot Airport that an aircraft on board Chief Minister landed there safely”, said the statement issued here.

Information, Labour & Human Rights, Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and other Provincial Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawala,Imdad Pitafi and MPA Taimur Talpur were accompaniedthe CM Sindh.

The vast”Thar coal field” will help get foreign investment specially through CPEC.

Spanning over 1000 acres the airport has been completed in five years at a cost of five billion rupees, Geo News reported.