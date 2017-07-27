Sindh girl becomes world's youngest Chartered Accountant

SAKRAND: 18-year-old Aqsa Majeed Memon has become the youngest Chartered Accountant in the world.

Aqsa belongs to Sakrand town of Sindh province.

Aqsa, a daughter of shopkeeper Majeed Ahmed Memon, became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant.

She got her early education from her hometown and was born in 1999.

She took admission in FIA course in September 2014 and completed it in August 2015.

After the completion of FIA course, she enrolled herself in ACCA and passed it in July 2017 at the age of 18.

Generally candidates of ACCA get enrolled at the age of 18 while Memon completed it at the age of 18.

ACCA examinations comprised three levels the knowledge module, skills module and professional module.

ACCA examinations contain 14 papers which require time span of three years to complete.

After passing the examination at the age of 18 years and four months she became the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant.

Earlier in 2015, Ramkumar Raman from India completed his ACCA at the age of 18 years and eight months.