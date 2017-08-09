Sindh govt allocates Rs600m for development in Malir

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that he had allocated Rs600 million for different development schemes in Malir.

“I am ready to arrange more funds if the proposed schemes of water supply, road network and bridges are completed in time”, he said while presiding over a meeting of elected representatives of Malir District.

Those who attended the meeting include MNA Hakeem Baloch, MPAs Sajid Jokhio, Murtaza Baloch, Chairman Distt Council Salman Murad, Chairman DMC Malir Jan Mohammad Baloch, Abbas Talpur and others.

The chief minister said that he had allocated sufficient funds for Malir and envisaged a number of development schemes on which work would be started shortly.

“Now the onus is on the elected representatives to give ownership to the works being carried out,” he said.

The chief minister said that he had visited different villages of Malir district a number of times.

“This is why I have given special attention to the government hospitals to improve their health services,” he said and added earlier in the Memon Goth hospitals doctors and nurses were reluctant to turn up on their duties are now when it has been given on Public Private Partnership it is working smoothly.

The elected representatives of Malir told the chief minister that various villages of of the Malir areas need to be electrified and gasified.

On this, the chief minister said that he would talk to KE authorities to expedite village electrification in Malir.