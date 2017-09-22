Sindh govt?s apathy hampers Afridi?s plan to build cricket academy in Karachi

MIRANSHAH: Pakistan’s former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi on Thursday said he wants to set up a cricket academy in Karachi but got no response from the Sindh government when he sought its help in this regard.

Afridi, who played a match organized by the Pakistan army in North Waziristan, shared his future plan with senior journalist Hamid Mir.

Asked why the Sindh government failed to respond to his request, the former captain said the Sindh government might not be interested.

“I had requested Sindh government for a cricket academy, but received no response. My plan is to build an academy where English, mathematics and other subjects will also be taught along with cricket,” he said.

He said he intends to select 50 to 60 youngsters from across the country and bring them to his academy where they would receive education and cricket training.

Hamid Mir also called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to heed the request made by Afrid, who if requested, would even travel to North Waziristan to offer his services.