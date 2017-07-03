Sindh Rangers arrest two Lyari Gang members

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in its Karachi-wide exercise against criminals and terrorists have arrested two wanted members of Lyari Gang besides two others from different parts of the metropolis.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Monday, Muhammad Omair and Zaheer Khan, identified as members of Lyari Gang were nabbed in Madina Colony.

Abdul Sattar alias Billy and Naim were taken into custody from the surroundings of Super Market, Liaquatabad for their alleged involvement in different criminal activities.

Unauthorized arms and ammunition along with stolen goods were said to be retrieved from their possession.

Pakistan Rangers sources said the alleged criminals were handed over to the city police for further action as per requirement of the law.