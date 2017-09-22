Six Pakistanis martyred as Indian forces target civilians on World Peace Day

RAWALPINIDI: At least six Pakistani civilians lost their lives and 26 others were injured as Indian forces targeted villages with heavy shelling along the Working Boundary on World Peace Day.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday tweeted images of women and children lying on hospital beds with severe injuries.

“Indian brutality on World Peace Day martyred 6 innocent Pakistanis, injured 26 along working boundary in Chappar/Harpal/Charwa Sector,” he captioned the images.