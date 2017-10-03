Soldier embraces martyrdom in cross border fire from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army’s Naib subedar was martyred in cross-border firing by terrorists from Afghanistan in Rajgal, Khyber Agency, Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, ISPR said terrorists fired from cross the border on Pakistani post in recently cleared area around Mustil pass, an important passage from Afghanistan into  Rajgal, Khyber Agency. 

Due to firing by the terrorists, Naib subedar Azher Ali embraced Shahdat.

The funeral prayers of shaheed has been offered at Peshawar Garrison. 

The body of shaheed Azher will be taken to his native town where he will be laid to rest with full military honour.

