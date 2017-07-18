Some political parties changing stance on Panama case: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz Tuesday castigated some opposition parties for changing their stance on Panama Papers case.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, he pointed out that some political parties, despite having no link with the case, have started attending court proceedings.

Criticizing Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership, he said perhaps someone had told PML-Q that name of Chaudhary Moonis Elahi was on top of the list of persons having offshore companies abroad.

That was why Ch Shujaat Hussain did not attend SC proceedings on Tuesday, he added.

Criticizing PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said Bilawal was somehow using PTI’s language.

The recent bail of Dr Asim Hussein, who allegedly plundered Rs 230 billion, seems to be a reason for change of Bilawal’s stance, he added.

He said Jamat-e-Islami has filed a review petition ignoring the names of 450 people, accused of establishing offshore companies, thus targeting only Sharif family.

He alleged JI was involved in locking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accountability bureau, devouring funds supposed to be invested in generating power through hydel source.

He questioned then who forced them to file a petition targeting only Sharif family.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has deviated from its earlier considered opinion thrice.

Volume X of the JIT report, video recording of its proceeding should also be made public, he added.

He said ownership of flats and assets beyond means have not yet been proved by JIT.

He said people wanted end of loadshedding and end of price hike.

JIT had written a letter to Saudi Arabia dated May 31, 2005 when it had not even been constituted, he said adding that the legal firm hired by JIT, has clearly mentioned in the documents that the contents could not be produced before any court of law.

He said the JIT report was apparently biased.

Letters were written to a number of countries except any investigation from Qatari prince, he added.

He alleged Imran Khan was not being apprehended despite declared as a ‘proclaimed offender’ and was roaming frequently in the country, giving lessons of ethics vociferously.