Special NA body to probe Gulalai?s allegations against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for investigation into MNA Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against PTI Chief Imran Khan through a special parliamentary committee.

The motion was tabled by PML-N’s Arifa Khalid and lawmakers from PPP and MQM also supported it. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq now will constitute a special parliamentary committee to investigate the matter in-camera and report the House within a month.

Nafisa Shah of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) said whenever a woman speaks against the injustices she is blamed for staying silent. ‘We all should respect the women, why PTI is over reacting on the issue?’

The lawmaker asked the prime minister to look into threats given to Gulalai.

Police security

PM Khaqan also requested the Speaker to form a special committee to probe the allegations levelled by Ayesha Gulalai.

Speaking on the floor of the House after suspending the usual agenda in order to discuss the Gulalai issue, he called for an in-camera probe into the matter.

The prime minister said he wanted the issue to be settled down through investigation within the House, as it was a question of its sanctity.

He said the person facing allegations also had the right of defence.

The prime minister said he had given directive to the Inspector General Islamabad Police for 24-hour protection to Ayesha Gulalai in view of her apprehensions about safety risks following her allegations against the PTI leader.

Gulalai allegations

The issue has now turned into a scandal as the series of allegations and counter-allegations continued for the third day on Friday.

Ayesha Gulalai alleged that the party chief, Imran Khan, had hinted towards tying the knot in the texts sent to her, which also included inappropriate messages. Gulalai further claimed that she had informed her father that Imran had asked her to meet alone. She said she went along with her father and brother to meet Imran, which irked him.

She added that her father had asked Imran what he wanted, but Imran dodged the question. “I am ready to sit in front of Imran and can confront him on the obnoxious messages that he sent. He put me through mental torture and pain,” said Gulalai.

She reiterated that Imran had sent her the first inappropriate message in 2013. Gulalai claimed that her exposure to the media was also reduced through Shireen Mazari, and she was not appreciated for highlighting public issues. “After all this, I decided to quit the party,” she said.