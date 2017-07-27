Special security arrangements ahead of SC Panama Papers ruling

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration has made special security arrangements for the Supreme Court, which is going to announce its decision in the Panama Papers case on Friday.

Rangers, Frontier Corpse and police would be deployed outside Supreme Court building, a spokesman for the capital police said.

He said entry in the court premises would only be allowed through passes, which were being issued by Registrar of the Supreme Court.

The media will also be issued special passes forthe coverage, while no unauthorized person would beallowed to enter the red zone, he added.