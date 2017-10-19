State minister?s mother, Tariq Fatemi, wife stopped from entering court

ISLAMABAD: Female lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday staged a sit-in after they were stopped from entering Judial Complex where Maryam Nawaz and her husband captain (retd) Safdar appeared before an accountability court.

When the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her husband arrived in the court, the workers of PML-N had already reached outside the judicial complex.

The court had issued a list of 15 people who were permitted to attend the hearing.

The police stopped MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, who is mother of State Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, and other female members from entering the court.

Tariq Fatimi and his wife were also not allowed to enter the court after which the women protested outside the Judical Complex.