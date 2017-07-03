Strong Pakistan-US partnership essential to deal with challenges: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Monday said as longstanding partners and strategic allies, a sustained and strong Pakistan-US partnership was essential to deal with the various challenges confronting the region and beyond.

He was talking to a five-member high powered, bipartisan US Senate delegation led by Senator John McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee who called on him here at the PM House.

The members of the US delegation included Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican), Elizabeth Warren (Democrat), Sheldon Whitehouse (Democrat) and David Perdue (Republican).

The Prime Minister was assisted by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Nasser Khan Janjua and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister apprised the delegation about his Government’s efforts over the last four years to combat terrorism and that its success could be measured by the markedly improved security situation in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the economic turnaround that manifested in enhanced investor interest and confidence in Pakistan.

Prime Minister underscored his government’s commitment to good neighborly relations and highlighted various initiatives to improve relations with Afghanistan and India.

On Afghanistan, Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to support all efforts aimed at lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that concerted efforts were needed for a politically negotiated settlement under an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process.

Prime Minister called a strong partnership between the US, Afghanistan and Pakistan as a prerequisite for achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

In this regard, he also stressed the importance of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) mechanism to facilitate Afghan reconciliation.

With reference to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister expressed serious concern over the gross human rights violations and brutal repression of unarmed Kashmiris.

He underscored the legitimacy of the Kashmir cause and urged the world community, especially the United States to play its role in ending the sufferings of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Senator McCain agreed that continued close cooperation between the US and Pakistan was essential for securing peace and stability in the region.

He said the United States of America attached importance to its relations with Pakistan, which remained a close friend and ally.

The senators appreciated the contribution and sacrifices made by Pakistan and the successes achieved in the fight against terrorism.

The senators also praised the economic turnaround in Pakistan and stressed the importance of intensifying mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation.