'Success ratio of Biometric Machines used in NA-120 was 88 %'

LAHORE: Initial report of the Biometric System usage in the by-election in NA- 120 in Lahore has been submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad, the success ratio of the Biometric Machines used in Lahore’s NA-120 polling is 88 percent whereas the percentage of unverified votes was 12.

Secretary Election Commission informed that 100 Biometric Machines were used in Lahore’s By-election and 22,181 voters cast their votes through them.

Babar Yaqoob said that 19,520 voters got their thumb prints verified through Biometric Machines.

He further added that the entire procedure of using the Biometric Machines was experimental however the number of unverified votes may increase.

According to Election Commission, the number of educated voters in NA-120 was comparatively greater but the percentage of people not being able to register through Biometric System may increase in rural areas.

Babar Yaqoob said that the Election Commission has always desired to use latest technology in the elections and the experimental use of Biometric Machines is a part of the election system process.

After the disqualification of the Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his wife Kulsoom Nawaz contested as PML-N candidate on the vacant seat of NA-120 and won the by-election.