Superintendent Police, three guards martyred in Quetta firing

QUETTA: Superintendent Police (SP) Quaidabad Mubarak Shah and his three security guards were martyred when unidentified armed men ambushed their vehicle in Quetta, police and rescue sources said.

DIG Quetta has confirmed death of SP Mubarak Shah.

According to details, unknown assailants riding on motorcycles attacked Mubarak Shah’s vehicle near Killi Deeba area, killing his guard on the spot while Shah and two other security guards were critically injured and were shifted to Sindh Hospital Quetta.

Mubarak Shah and two other policemen succumbed to wounds at hospital.

The security guards martyred in the incident were identified as Muddasir, Muhammad Irfan and Syed Maloom.

The latest incident took place three days after DPO Qilla Abdullah SSP Sajid Khan Mohmand was martyred in Chaman blast.

A senior police officer was martyred and 11 others –including policemen sustained injuries in terrorist attack at Boghra Road in Chaman, Balochistan.