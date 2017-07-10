Supreme Court indicts Nehal Hashmi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday indicted former senator Nehal Hashmi in a contempt of court case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal heard the case.

Hashmi prayed the court to allow him to give his response over the arguments submitted to the bench.

The bench remarked that the accused would be allowed to defend himself.

Hashmi signed the charge sheet in the courtroom.

The former senator has been facing a charge of threatening ‘those investigating’ Sharif family’ in a video.

Hashmi was seen telling an audience invisible in the short video clip, “You are on duty today. Remember, you will be retiring tomorrow. We will make your life and [those of] your family members miserable in Pakistan.”