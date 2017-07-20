Supreme Court registrar received letters from Qatari prince, BVI after JIT dissolved

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Registrar has received letters from Qatari Prince Hammad bin Jasim and British Virgin Island sent to the Joint Investigation Team, the apex court said on Thursday in a written order.

The letters were sent to the Registrar of the apex court since the JIT dissolved after submitting its report on July 10, the court said.

According to Geo News, the letters that addressed the now defunct JIT were opened in the court room during the hearing.

Attorney General of British Island sent the letter in response to a requestr by the JIT.

The letter from the Attorney General stated Mutual Legal Assistance request from JIT regarding Nielsen and Nescoll, the two offshore companies at the center of Panamagate scandal, was not in accordance with the laws of British Virgin Island.

The letter stated MLA request initiated by the JIT doesn’t give behind the scene details to uncover a crime. It further said the request doesn’t show how the companies mentioned are involved in the crime of corruption.

The letter from the Attorney General of British Virgin Island excused from extending legal assistance on the JIT request. The letter asked the JIT to resend the request after making amendments in accordance with the BVI laws.