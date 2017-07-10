Sushma lambasts Sartaj Aziz over Kulbhushan?s mother visa

NEW DELHI: Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday took to twitter and used harsh words to hit Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz over the issue of visa to mother of RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Kulbhushan Jadhav is a death row inmate in Pakistan who was awarded death sentence by Field General Court Martial (FGMC) for espionage and subversive activities.

In a series of blistering tweets, Sushma said, “I wrote a personal letter to Mr Sartaj Aziz for the grant of visa for Mrs Avantika Jadhav, who wants to meet her son, Kulbhushan Jadhav, however, Mr Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter.”

Meanwhile, Swaraj also assured that Pakistani nationals seeking medical treatment in India will be granted visas immediately if Sartaz Aziz recommends them.

“I assure Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa with a recommendation from Mr. Sartaj Aziz, we will issue the visa immediately.”

She went on to say, “I have my sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India.” “I am sure Mr. Sartaj Aziz also has consideration for the nationals of his country.”

