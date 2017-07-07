Suspected gangster killed in Lyari encounter

KARACHI: A suspected gangster was shot dead in an alleged police encounter at Lyari in the jurisdiction of Nippier Police Station, Geo News reported.

Police said they carried out a targeted raid at Nippier Road to arrest a suspected gangster Wasla in the wee hours of Saturday. As he saw the police movement towards him, he resorted to firing and during an exchange of gunfire he was killed, they added.

According to police, the deceased was affiliated with the Uzair Baloch gang and involved in murders, grenade attacks, kidnapping for ransom, attack on police mobile and other heinous crime.

The police claimed to have recovered weapon from his custody.