Suspected gangster shot dead in Lyari encounter

KARACHI: Police claimed to have killed a suspected gangster in an alleged encounter at Mirza Adam Road in Lyari on Monday morning.

Police said they carried out a targeted raid in Mirza Adam Road. As the gangster saw the police approaching to him, he resorted to firing and injured a cop, while in retaliation he got killed, the deceased was affiliated with the Lyari gang, they added.

Another raid in the wee hours of Monday in Phool Patti Lane Area, police arrested a drug pusher Chota Muslim, who was allegedly involved in heinous crimes.

The accused also belonged to the Lyari gangwar group.

The police claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Agra Taj Colony after arresting two other accused.