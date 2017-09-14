Suspects in Mashal Khan case to be indicted on 19th

ABBOTTABAD: The suspects in the Mashal Khan case will be indicted on Sept 19, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The prime suspect in the Mashal Khan murder case, Imran, confessed to his crime on 29th April, admitting he had opened fire at Mashal because the deceased was guilty of blasphemy. In his confessional statement, Imran said he does not regret killing Mashal.

Investigators said that 57 suspects would be indicted; adding four of the suspects have been absconding.

The day-to-day hearing of the case will start from September 20th at the Haripur prison.

The anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad will hear the bail application filed by one of the suspects and give a verdict on it on Sept 18.

Mashal Khan, a student of journalism at Abdul Wali Khan University, was lynched by an enraged mob on the university premises on April 13. The mob killed the student over allegations of blasphemy.