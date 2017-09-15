Talal Chaudhry criticises SC decision for denying Nawaz right to appeal

LAHORE: Expressing reservations over Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Sharif family’s review petitions against Panama Papers case verdict, ruling party leader Talal Chaudhry said even a terrorist has the right to appeal but in this case a prime minister has been denied that right and was disqualified from his office.

He said: “our basic appeal was that a lot of things happened for the first time, but free trial and right to appeal was ignored”.

“We highlighted the flaws in justice system. We want grand dialogue because we think how will a common man get justice when a prime minister was deprived of it”.

“These are the things which we brought before the people, and now we want people’s verdict. We will announce our decision after legal and political consultation over the court’s decision,” said the state minister.