Talal says system needs reforms to protect mandate

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhry on Friday said that reforms in system is inevitable to ensure respect for voters’ mandate. He was talking in Geo News program ‘Aaj Shazaib Khanzada ke Saath’.

While talking to Geo News, the state minister said that the participants in the GT Road rally of Nawaz Sharif had given their opinion to protect the mandate they gave to the government for the development, progress and alleviation of poverty.

While commenting on Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify former PM from holding any public office, Talal said that the ex-PM had implemented the order of apex court for supremacy of law.

The PML-N wants to strengthen the institutions for smooth flow of system, he added.

To a question, Talal Chaudhry said that it is a crime to insult public mandate, adding that the people had given their opinion in this connection by participating in GT Road rally to express solidarity with ousted PM.

When he was asked about review petition, the minister responded that the legal experts of PML-N have been considering the matter of review petition, adding that the efforts in this regard are not to restore Nawaz but to secure and respect the mandate of the voters.

Meanwhile, The minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that progress and development of the country is linked to respect for the will of the people, mandate given to the political forces and continuity of the democratic process.

She further said that the parliament is a supreme and sovereign institution and all national institutions are bound to respect the law and the constitution.

She emphasized the citizens to read the constitution as it determines and secures the rights. She said this while addressing a conference “Celebrating 70 years of Parliament of Pakistan” here at PIPS and speaking after inaugurating a 4-day photo exhibition in connection with Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day celebrations.

The minister regretted that none of the eighteen Prime Minisers were allowed to complete their mandated tenures and that was why the people now were raising questions about it.

It is a fact that hundreds of billions of rupees project had been launched and completed during former PM’s tenures and not a single case or allegation of corruption was leveled against him (Nawaz), she added.

While Marriyum Aurangzeb renewed the pledge to make Pakistan a democratically vibrant country as per vision of its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.