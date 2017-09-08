Tech-savvy Ansarul Sharia militants developed mobile phone apps for secure communication

Pakistani security services recently arrested a number of terror suspects affiliated with Ansarul Sharia Jihadi outfit as the country intensified its campaign to quell the menace of terrorism.

The officials interrogating the highly educated suspects of the organizations have revealed that the group is using tech-savvy militants to execute acts of terrorism in the country.

Citing unnamed sources Geo News reported that the terrorists affiliated with Ansarul Sharia are highly capable of using modern technology .

Not only they are highly educated, they also developed dedicated calling and messaging apps as part of groups strategy to establish an impenetrable communication system.

The officials said intelligence agencies came to know about mobile phones applications only after they seized electronic devices after arresting the terrorists in raids across the country.

They said the communication softwares were designed by terrorists themselves and one of them was named Karima.

They set up a complicated and elaborated system of passwords to use the apps and security officials admitted to have faced great trouble in decoding them.

Sharing details of the raids, they said a suspected identified as Talha was arrested from Multan would be shifted to Karachi before being haded over to Inteligence agencies.

Professor Mushtaq and Mufti Habbibulla arrested from Quetta and Pishin respectively are considered mentors of the young militants.

Secuity sources said all the terrorists apprehended in the recent operations had a Jihadi mindset and societal behavior further fueled the negatively in their minds.

They said Ansarul Sharia terrorists had also worked for Daesh and Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

According to Geo News, authorities are likely to reveal the details abut the Ansarul Sharia’s terrorist activities in a press conference.