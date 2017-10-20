Terrorist attacks should not deter our resolve for peace in region, COAS tells Afghan Ambassador

By
admin
-
0
14

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have suffered a lot from terrorism and attacks should not deter our resolve and commitments for peace in the region.

The Army Chief was talking to Dr Omar Zakhilwal, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan who called on him at GHQ Friday, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

General Bajwa strongly condemned recent terrorists’ attacks in Afghanistan, including attack on Afghan National Army Base in Kandahar.

He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.

Earlier, the Afghan envoy held a meeting with National Security Advisor of Pakistan, Gen. (retd) Nasir Khan Janjua and discussed bilateral issues.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here