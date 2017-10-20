Terrorist attacks should not deter our resolve for peace in region, COAS tells Afghan Ambassador

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have suffered a lot from terrorism and attacks should not deter our resolve and commitments for peace in the region.

The Army Chief was talking to Dr Omar Zakhilwal, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan who called on him at GHQ Friday, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

General Bajwa strongly condemned recent terrorists’ attacks in Afghanistan, including attack on Afghan National Army Base in Kandahar.

He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.

Today, met with Pak COAS Gen Bajwa in follow up to his Kabul visit, discussing range of issues pertaining to bilateral relations&environment pic.twitter.com/NXi818DNmQ — Dr Omar Zakhilwal (@DrOmarZakhilwal) October 20, 2017

Earlier, the Afghan envoy held a meeting with National Security Advisor of Pakistan, Gen. (retd) Nasir Khan Janjua and discussed bilateral issues.